Firecrews battle large fire at mannequin storage and hire business in Fulbeck

Firefighters have been battling a fire at a mannequin hire business in Fulbeck overnight.

Plumes of black smoke were seen by residents in the area as two crews from Sleaford, Waddington and Newark crews tackled the large fire burning out in the open in the yard of a commercial premises on Brant Road, Fulbeck.

Some of the recycled mannequins at Mannakin Ltd, Fulbeck, during an open day held previously. EMN-180627-084944001

According to a Lincolnshire Fire Service report, the crews were called out just before 7pm last night (Tuesday) to the premises of Mannakin, a business dealing with the hire of recycled shop mannequins.

Apparently the fire started from controlled burning (a bonfire) which got out of control resulting in damage to around 1,000 mannequins.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three main jets and pumped water from an open water supply to put out the flames, says the report.

The Newark crew was no longer needed and left the scene at about 10.30pm.

The fire was finally extinguished and crews left the scene at 3am this morning and firefighters will return later this morning to re-inspect the site.