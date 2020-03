A crew from Sleaford fire station was among firefighters called to bring lifting gear to help a collapsed horse yesterday (Wednesday).

The crews from Sleaford, Lincoln and Spilsby arrived at the field in Chapel Lane, Toynton All Saints, soon after being alerted at 11.43am.

Fire and Rescue

The team used specialist lifting equipment to hoist the stricken horse back onto its feet.

There was no further information at this time about the condition of the animal.