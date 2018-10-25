Firefighters across Lincolnshire invited to take part in fire hose running challenge

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue is inviting crews from all corners of the county to take part in a fire hose running challenge.

The service-wide challenge will see teams or crews taking part to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.

Up to 50 teams are sought with each contributing to the ‘My75miles’ challenge.

Among the first to sign up for the challenge was Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill and his ‘HQ’ team, made up of senior officers.

Mr Borrill said: “This is a great challenge and an excellent way to raise money for the Firefighter’s charity.

“There is no doubt it will be tough for the ‘senior’ team and I suspect there will be some aches and pains after we have completed it.”

The competition between crews is expected to be intense enough, but if further incentive is required, there will be prizes on offer for the fastest time, most funds raised, best recruitment ideas and best Community Fire Safety engagement.

Crews must complete the challenge between Monday, October 29 and Sunday, November 11.

The HQ team, made up of CFO Nick Borrill, Mark Baxter, Matt King, Dan Moss and Les Britzman, will be carrying out their challenge in the HQ car park on Monday, October 29 at 1.30pm.

Organiser, Deputy Divisional Commander Mark Housam added: “We are trying to get as many stations or teams to take part as possible.

“As well as the money which is raised to help people in need, an event like this also raises awareness of the Firefighters Charity and all the work they do help people who have served or are currently serving with Fire and Rescue.”