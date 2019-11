After further hevay rain yesterday (Wednesday) fire crews were called to pump out properties on in Scopwick.

Crews from Metheringham and Gainsborough attended Main Street in the village at around 7am.

They are reported to have used a flood pump to remove water from gardens and from inside a property.

The village is historically prone to flooding, having a beck running through the centre of it.

Locals said the road was temporarily blocked off to allow fire appliances to work at the scene.