Firefighters in Sleaford area kept busy with straw fires

Firefighters in the Sleaford area have been kept busy tackling straw and stubble fires over the last 24 hours.
A crew from Sleaford was called out yesterday afternoon (Monday) shortly before 2pm to the A153 at Wilsford.
Around 100 sq m of stubble was on fire, according to the fire service, which they extinguished using a hosereel and beaters.
Then at 6.45am this morning (Tuesday), a crew from Metheringham were called to Green man Lane in Blankney were about eight tonnes of waste straw bales were on fire next to a sugar beet pile.
It was extinguished using a hose reel and hay drag.
The farmer used telehandler forklift to remove burning bales to a safe area.
* Sleaford firefighters were also called to deal with a car on fire on Bloxholme Lane, Scopwick at 8am this morning (Tuesday).
They put the fire out using a hose reel.
No cause for the fires has been reported at this time.