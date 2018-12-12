Firefighters join Santa to tour the streets of Sleaford, Ruskington, Billinghay and other villages for charity

Firefighters from Billinghay and Sleaford will be accompanying Santa Claus around local streets in the run up to Christmas.

The firefighters will be spreading festive cheer and collecting donations for the Firefighters Charity, which provides support and therapy to injured firefighters and their families.

The Billinghay crew will be in Timberland and Walcott on Saturday December 15 starting at 5pm.

They move on to Billinghay on Sunday December 16 starting in the marketplace at 5pm.

Then they start at 5pm on Monday December 17 at Tattershall Bridge, going on to South Kyme and North Kyme.

Sleaford firefighters will be roaming around the town and Ruskington streets starting on Friday December 14 on St Giles Avenue, Milton Way, Russell Crescent and Stephen’s Way.

Then Monday December 17 they will visit Ruskington.

On Tuesday December 18 they visit Ancaster Drive area, Hervey Road area, Ickworth Road/Victoria Avenue/St Edmund’s Road and Holdingham Grange.

Wednesday December 15 they visit Southfields, Hawthorn Drive, Oak Road areas and Tamer Road.

Thursday December 20 it is Clay Hill Road area, Rookery Avenue area and George Street.

Finally on Friday December 21 they will be at The Drove area, North Parade area, Stoke Drive area, Winchester Way, Sycamore Drive and Jubilee Grove area.