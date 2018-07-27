Firefighters kept busy in Metheringham

Metheringham firefighters were called to two incidents yesterday evening (Thursday).

At 5.21pm the crew attended reports of a fire on Main Street, Kirkby Green, according to a fire service Twitter feed.

They used two hose reel jets to extinguish a quantity of conifer hedging and grass on fire.

There was no cause given.

○ Then, shortly before 8pm, they were called out again to a fire on Welbourne Lane, Ashby De La Launde.

They used a hose to extinguish a small fire within the engine compartment of a combine harvester.