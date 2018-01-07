Firm announces adopted charity

Following an appeal for local charities to come forward, Sleaford electrical firm Butlers has announced its first ever Charity of the Year.

The firm received several applications and held a secret vote to decide who to dedicate their fundraising efforts to over the next 12 months.

The winner was Rainbow Stars which supports autistic and disabled children and their families. Chairman and founder of Rainbow Stars Jane Peck said it will make such a difference to their work.

“I set up the group three years ago when my own son was diagnosed with autism,” explained Jane.

“As parents of a disabled child my husband and I felt very alone and struggled to access the help we needed.

“Hopefully now parents have somewhere to turn. We hold monthly play meetings, coffee mornings and parties which the whole family can enjoy. We also organise trips and our annual Family Funfest at Sleaford Rugby Club will be on May 27.

“Butlers has supported us for a number of years already by loaning us their marquee and generator free of charge, but it will be great to work with them more closely.”

Last year Butlers supported over 15 different charitable events. In 2018, they plan to focus on just one or two charities to make a bigger impact.

Company Secretary Kate Cook explained: “We’re looking forward to being able to dedicate more of our time to helping them fundraise and staff their events as well as continuing to provide them with equipment free of charge.”