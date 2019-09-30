Firm is recognised for its support of military personnel

A Sleaford training and security firm has earned recognition for its efforts in supporting servicemen and women as they make the next step to working in civilian life.

Aurora Training and Solutions, run by former RAF policeman and Humberside police officer Sam Maney and his wife Lisa, have earned the Armed Services Covenant Bronze certificate.

Mr Maney explained the firm does a lot for serving and ex-servicemen and women, through giving training and securing employment opportunities.

He said: “We have to meet certain criteria to sign up to the covenant and have just received our bronze award.

“We are currently down at Bicester teaching 12 soldiers how to earn their door security staff licences so they have employability when they leave the service and have the skills needed for ‘civvie street’.”

As well as himself, several of his staff are ex-soldiers or military medics and they have trained many others to go on to other jobs.

“For a company of our size we are very proud to have met the standards and achieved something of that accolade,” said Mr Maney.

“We are in a position to help our forces brothers and sisters to find better jobs when they leave the service.”

The Armed Forces Covenant Award is part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which encourages employers to support defence and the armed forces community and inspire others to do the same.