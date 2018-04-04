First aider Mandy up for Sleafordian of the Year award

One final nominee for Sleafordian of the Year is Mandy Harsley.

She started volunteering with St John Ambulance whilst still in her teens (around 40 years ago).

A qualified SRN nurse she has worked full time as a midwife, community health visitor and more recently as a senior manager with Lincolnshire NHS.

She continued to devote many hours to the charity, in attendance at events most weekends.

She has led the Youth Cadet team and has for many years given up her spare time every year to take a group on the annual youth camp.

She has beenDivisional Superintendent at Sleaford and has over her years with the service, led and worked with the team providing emergency care to many local people. She frequently assists the NHS on behalf of St John as a volunteer ambulance paramedic.

A couple of years ago Mandy was in attendance at the Goose Fair in Nottingham, when, assisted by two young volunteers she safely delivered a breach baby and accompanied them to hospital.

More recently, many hundreds of people witnessed Mandy and her team attend to a young boy at Heckington show who suffered a life threatening asthma attack.

She has recently been made a Queen’s Nurse.