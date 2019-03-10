First mosque open day proves popular in Sleaford

It was a well attended event when Sleaford Islamic Centre opened its doors to take part in the nationwide Visit My Mosque day on Sunday.

The local community of all faiths and cultures was invited to pay a visit, ask questions and develop a greater understanding of the religion and its practices.

Sleaford Islamic Centre, open to visitors as part of Visit My Mosque day. Children with L-R Noureddine Belazizia and Dr Mostafa Morsy. EMN-190403-102126001

On Sunday afternoon there were displays to view and members of the local Muslim community on hand to talk to visitors over tea and coffee at the prayer hall in Station Road.

Nadim Aziz, part of the Sleaford Muslim Community Association, said it went very well for a first time with a really good turn out keeping them busy for three and a half hours.

He thanked everyone for taking part and promoting the event, which he hoped next year would be bigger, within their larger mosque, once conversion work is finished behind their present building.

Mr Aziz said there were councillors, police and other church leaders among the visitors, as well as several local charity representatives, all asking questions on a variety of aspects.

Sleaford Islamic Centre, open to visitors as part of Visit My Mosque day. L-R Henna artist Masuma Karim with councillor Bozena Allen. EMN-190403-102056001