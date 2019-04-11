Fishing retreat proposes caravan and lake extension at Spanby

Plans for an extension to a fishing retreat which would see 33 holiday lodges, 46 static holiday caravan pitches and two new lakes have been submitted.

The proposal by Highfields Country Fishing Retreat, Mareham Lane, Spanby near Sleaford, would come as part of a third phase of the holiday site.

Phase one and phase two were given permission in 2006 and 2012.

The development has so far seen 96 static caravans, eight log cabins, 40 mobile holiday homes and 57 lodges built, as well as seven fishing lakes.

Now, the developer wants to extend the site into a third phase.

North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plan.

However, the plan has been met by 12 letters of objection from local people and objections from the parish council who said it will have no benefit to the area.

They added the proposal would have an impact on the landscape in Spanby.

But, the developer said in their plan that the extension will help with tourism for the district.

It said: “The second phase at Highfields is now almost complete with only a limited number of existing plots becoming available each year.

“This results in an inability to grow the business, despite continuing demand.

“Beyond the business, there is a demand across the North Kesteven District for good quality tourist accommodation which also generates economic benefit.”