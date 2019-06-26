Flag raising kicks off week

Armed Forces Week in Sleaford kicked off on Monday with the traditional raising of the official flag in Navigation Yard, with civic dignitaries and representatives of all the Armed Forces present. Prayers were led by Rev Phillip Johnson and an address made by Grp Capt Paul Taylor. of RAF Cranwell, before songs by the combined choir of Sleaford area schools.

This was followed by the Veterans Lunch and badge presentation.

The week’s overarching theme for 2019 is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.