St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby will be holding a ‘flea market plus’ on Saturday.

Proceeds are going towards the installation of a toilet and servery in the church and there will be a variety of craft stalls, cakes, a tombola, raffle and refreshments.

There is parking available at The Horseshoes pub and it will run from 10am to 3pm.

For more details call 01529 302427.