St Denis' Church in Silk Willoughby will be hosting a 'Flea Market Plus' on Saturday.

There will be craft stalls, cakes, tombola and a raffle as well as hot drinks available during the event which runs from 10am until 3pm in the church.

Parking is available at The Horseshoes pub.

Proceeds made will go towards the installation of a toilet and servery area in the church.

For easy access into the church contact J Johnson on 01529 302427.