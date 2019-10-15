Flood warning again for Ruskington area

A Flood Warning has been issued by the Environment Agency.for the Ruskington area around Ruskington Beck.

The warning means that immediate action is required.says the authority.

A statement from the agency says: "We have seen heavy rainfall in the Ruskington area over the last 24 hours. River levels are currently rising at the Ruskington river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property/roads and farmland is possible and river levels are forecast to remain high for the next few days."

They said areas most at risk are near to the Ruskington Beck including Manor Street, High Street South, High Street North, Chapel Street and Chestnut Street

Residents have reported flooding of the street in Meadowbrook again due to a fault in the drains and the bungalows on Westcliffe Road which were flooded a week ago may also have been affected again. Residents were complaining that drivers were travelling too quickly through the flood waters causing bow waves into gardens of properties.

The Environment Agency adds: "We are monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

What you should consider doing now:

* Act on your flood plan if you have one.

* Move your family and pets to a safe place.

* Move your car or other vehicles to higher ground, if it is safe to do so.

* Use flood protection equipment, such as flood barriers, air brick covers and pumps to protect your property. Any equipment should be professionally supplied and installed to help reduce the impact of flood water.

* Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items of personal value that you will not be able to replace (such as family photographs). Next move valuables (such as computers), movable furniture and furnishings.

* You may need to leave your property, so pack a bag with enough items for a few nights away. Include essential items including a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, home insurance information, water, food, first aid kit and any prescription medicines or baby care items you may need.

* Turn off gas, electricity and water mains supplies before flood water starts to enter your property. Never touch an electrical switch if you are standing in water.

* If it is safe to do so, make sure neighbours are aware of the situation and offer help to anyone who may need it.

* Listen to the advice of the emergency services and be ready to evacuate your property if told to do so. Most evacuation centres will let you bring your pets.

* Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. 30 cm of fast-flowing water can move a car and 6 inches can knock an adult off their feet.

* Flood water is dangerous and may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you've been in contact with it.

