Florist says it with random gifts of flowers around Sleaford

A Sleaford florist has been making people’s day by randomly leaving bunches of flowers around the town for people to pick up as Easter gifts.

Manager at The Flower Shop in Jermyn Street, Nikki Shortland explained she had left the bouquets of daffodils in half a dozen locations yesterday with a note on saying “Happy easter from The Flower Shop”.

She said: “We did it last year as well, as a nice little something with it being easter and a treat for people.”

She placed the bunches on benches outside the swimming pool, Eastgate Green, the Market Place, Millstream Square, Money’s Yard and Jermyn Street.

Nikki said: “We promoted it on our facebook page as well. It went down well last year. Daffodils are seasonal and it is a big time for us for flowers.”

They posted: “The Easter bunny has come early to sleaford and has left some lovely flowers dotted around for people to hunt out and take home with them to enjoy!! Happy Hunting and Happy Easter to all of our customers .”

Sleaford resident Karen Pole spotted a bunch and thought it was a lovely idea.

Vicky Blundell picked up the bunch outside the swimming pool and posted her thanks on Facebook too: “Made me smile on this sunny afternoon. Found these on a bench by the swimming pool while having a lovely family walk. Thank you the flower shop xxx”