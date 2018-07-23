Football fan Michael thanks his life savers

A Lincoln City fan who suffered a cardiac arrest after a match has been reunited with the medical team and ambulance crews who saved his life.

Michael Bull, 62, from Billinghay, had headed back to his car after watching Lincoln City v Exeter on March 30 but suffered a cardiac arrest.

From left - Paramedic Garry Duckett, Michael Bull, Paramedic Kirsty Doyle, Emergency Care Assistant Taff Powell and Paramedic Adrian Doughty at Lincoln City FC. EMN-180713-125308001

Michael’s friends were passing when they noticed him in his car slumped at the steering wheel. Sgt Rob Gray and PC Adam Barton from Lincolnshire Police were on duty at the match and immediately started CPR on Michael.

East Midlands Ambulance Service Paramedic Gary Duckett, who also works as part of the Lincoln City Football Club medical team ran across the car park. He said: “Straight away I pulled Michael out onto the floor by his belt and got the defibrillator on him.”

Fellow Paramedic Adrian Doughty, Student Nurse Andrew Doughty and First Aider Mick Hargreaves, all part of the club medical team, soon joined them, followed by EMAS Paramedic Kirsty Doyle in a fast response vehicle and ambulance crew Mark Coombes and Taff Powell. They worked to stabilise Michael before transporting him to Lincoln County Hospital where he spent several weeks before transferring to Leicester for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to be fitted. An ICD can correct some life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias before they go into cardiac arrest.

Last week Michael, wife Tess and their family were invited to the club’s pre-season friendly match against Norwich City to meet the heroes who saved his life.

Michael said having the chance to meet the team and thank everybody personally was something special.

He said knowing so many people were involved, and that he is now feeling so well, was down to the pure professionalism and team work by the staff: “I know for sure I would not be here now if not for their quick reactions. I will never be able to thank them enough, except the person who cut my football shirt up!”

Paramedic Gary Duckett visited Michael in hospital and added: “It is great to see Michael doing so well, attending matches and seeing him with his family and friends.”