Sleaford firefighters grabbed bubbles and sponges to raise £350 from a charity car wash on Saturday.

The money goes to the Firefighters Charity that helps them recover from physical or mental problems.

Charity car wash at Sleaford Fire Station. Firefighter Charlie O'Neill. EMN-190403-102029001

The event was held at the joint fire and ambulance station, off East Road.

Bobby Machin from the crew said: “We had a nice steady stream of cars coming, we also had some of the East Midlands Ambulance Service staff help us too.”