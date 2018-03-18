Forties-themed fundraiser from family-run firm

Details have been released of a musical wartime-themed charity event set to be held in Sleaford to help mark Armed Forces Day.

Wartime singer Heather Marie is to perform at the Elite Fish & Chip Company, in Grantham Road, on Saturday, June 30, in support of the business’ goal of raising £30,000 for good causes this year.

It will be the third time Heather has performed at the restaurant.

All funds will go to three charities the family-run Elite has chosen to support throughout 2018 as part of its 30th birthday celebrations: the RAF Wings Appeal, the RNLI, and the Sleaford Dementia Group.

Price of the night’s admission includes a portion of delicious fish and chips.

Rachel Tweedale, director at the Elite Fish & Chip Company, said: “We received a great response to Heather Marie’s previous two performances, and both events in 2016 made a massive contribution to the £10,000 we raised for the Royal British Legion throughout the year.

“Two years on and our fundraising target is three times as big, so we’re thrilled to welcome Heather back! We want to encourage as many people as possible to attend and would love them to get dressed up in true 1940s style, to raise as much money as possible for our three charities.”

Diners will sit down to a meal of fish and chips accompanied by 1940s music before Heather Marie performs two sets of nostalgic songs, including classics from the wartime era such as I’ll Be Seeing You, Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye, and We’ll Meet Again among many more.

The event is priced at £17.50 per person.

Places for this event can be booked by emailing elitefishandchips@gmail.com or by calling the Sleaford restaurant on 01529 414534.

Doors open at 7pm and food will be served at 7.30pm.

To find out more about the Elite’s fundraising throughout the year, visit www.elitefishandchips.com