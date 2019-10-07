Four crews called to barn fire at Ruskington Fen

Four fire crews were needed to bring a barn fire under control at Ruskington Fen last night (Sunday).

At around 8pm, crews from Billinghay, Metheringham and two from Sleaford attended the blazing barn full of hay and they were assisted by a water carrier from Holbeach.

The Dutch barn contained around 100 hay bales, according to a fire service statement and firefighters used hoses, rakes and thermal imaging cameras to put out the flames and a farmer’s forklift helped by removing bales into a field to allow them to burn out.

The cause is unknown, says the fire service, but there were no injuries to people or livestock.

Lincolnshire Police Special Constables tweeted that Ruskington Fen Road had to be closed while the emergency services were at the site of the fire, advising people to take alternative routes.