Four fire appliances attend garage fire in Metheringham

Residents in Metheringham were advised to keep their doors and windows shut after a fire broke out in the village on Friday afternoon.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the property fire was reported in a garage at around 4.18pm today (Friday) and four fire crews were scrambled to the scene in Townsend Way, Metheringham.

A message via Twitter from the fire service stated: “Advise residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed.”

There was said to be severe damage by fire to a detached garage and contents.

Fire crews from Lincoln, Metheringham, Billinghay and Sleaford wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets.

The cause was yet to be determined by investigators.