Four fire appliances attending property on fire in Metheringham

Residents in Metheringham are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut after a fire broke out in the village.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the property fire was reported at around 4.18pm today (Friday) and there have been four fire crews on the scene in Townsend Way, Metheringham.

A message via Twitter from the fire service stated: “Advise residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed. Further update to follow.”

Townsend Way is a relatively newly built cul-de-sac off Lincoln Road which backs up to the Metheringham Co-op store, linked to its car park via a footpath.