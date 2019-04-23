Four fire crews to take part in training exercise

Firefighters from Lincoln South, Wragby, Hykeham and Saxilby will be taking part in a training exercise tomorrow evening (Wednesday, April 24).

Crews will be at Shuttleworth House, in Lincoln, simulating rescue efforts during a fire incident, using breathing apparatus and other kit.

The exercise is designed to test how well firefighters can respond to incidents in high rise buildings.

Richard Kennedy, Crew Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “It’s really important that we regularly train using real buildings we could be called out to, as well as at our training centres.

“As well as checking that crews are up to date with procedures, it helps them familiarise themselves with key buildings.”

Crews will be using Lytton Street for access during the exercise, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and residents are advised to take care.

The exercise will also include housing officers from the City of Lincoln Council and other observers, and residents of Shuttleworth House have been made aware of the training taking place.

Andrew McNeil, Assistant Director of Housing Investment and Strategy at City of Lincoln Council, said: “This exercise will be a very useful training tool for the fire service and should help reassure our tenants that they are receiving the best care we can offer them as their landlord.

“Each of our flat blocks have appropriate equipment and fire safety measures and we strive to have the best protection in place for our tenants in the unlikely event of a fire.

“Wednesday’s training will assist us and the fire service in providing this.

“We would like to thank residents for their co-operation while the training exercise takes place.”