Francesca opts for the chop in aid of children with cancer

Seven year old Francesca Ellum-Terry of Holdingham, Sleaford, decided to have 10 inches of her lovely long hair lopped off for charity.

She came up for the idea with her mum, Sian, a trained hairdresser and will donate it to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

After the chop - Francesca proudly shows off the hair she will donate. EMN-181228-161002001

She also hopes to have raised £200 for the charity to make more wigs.

Our Lady of Good Counsel school pupil Francesca said she had come up with the idea while chatting with mum about cutting her hair, which she has had for a long time, and now plans to keep it short.