Free heritage open days are popular

Heritage Open Day at Silk Willoughby Church. Bell Ringer Bruce Burman in the bell tower with Ruth Davies of Lenton. EMN-190916-173934001
Lovers of history and old buildings have been able to enjoy insightful tours of dozens of interesting places in the Sleaford area - fore free - as part of Lincolnshire’s annual Heritage Open Days.

Among the many historic sites opening their doors in the county, many for a rare view, were Silk Willoughby church where visitors could have tower tours and discover medieval graffiti.

Guided tour of Aswarby Church resoration work and Awarby Park. EMN-190916-174103001

There were hard hat tours of Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby, undergoing restoration, while there were also guided tours of recent restoration work at Aswarby Church.

Heritage Open Day at Mrs Smith's Cottage. Project officer Sally Bird (left) leading a tour of the cottage. EMN-190916-173900001

