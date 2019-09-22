Free heritage open days are popular

Lovers of history and old buildings have been able to enjoy insightful tours of dozens of interesting places in the Sleaford area - fore free - as part of Lincolnshire’s annual Heritage Open Days.
Among the many historic sites opening their doors in the county, many for a rare view, were Silk Willoughby church where visitors could have tower tours and discover medieval graffiti.
There were hard hat tours of Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby, undergoing restoration, while there were also guided tours of recent restoration work at Aswarby Church.