Free heritage open days are popular

Lovers of history and old buildings have been able to enjoy insightful tours of dozens of interesting places in the Sleaford area - fore free - as part of Lincolnshire’s annual Heritage Open Days.

Among the many historic sites opening their doors in the county, many for a rare view, were Silk Willoughby church where visitors could have tower tours and discover medieval graffiti.

Guided tour of Aswarby Church resoration work and Awarby Park. EMN-190916-174103001

There were hard hat tours of Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby, undergoing restoration, while there were also guided tours of recent restoration work at Aswarby Church.