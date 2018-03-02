FRIDAY: Lincolnshire routes remain impassable

Some roads in the county remain closed, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Below is a list of the routes which remain impassable.

Roads are constantly being ploughed by both Highways and volunteers and, police say, this list is subject to change.

The current recommendation is to only travel if the journey is essential.

For updates follow @FCR_Lincs on Twitter.

Impassable roads:

West area:

A607 Bracebridge Heath to Fulbeck - last reported impassable

A607 Denton - reported impassable

B1398 Burton to Ingham

A158 Horncastle towards Wragby

B1225 Caistor High Street - last reported impassable

East Area:

A153 Cadwell Hill

B1225 Benniworth, and other minor Wolds roads

A16 Dunby Top - last reported impassable

A52 Skegness to Boston - last reported impassable

A151 Pode Hole to Pinchbeck West

B1168 Holbeach St John