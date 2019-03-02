Friends’ music festival donates £5,000

A funds have been shared out between four Lincolnshire charities after £5,000 was raised from a private family birthday party turned into a music festival.

Lesley Stanley from Horbling Fen explained that Fenfest was held last July featuring live bands in an old barn and field: “It was my husband’s 50th, my daughter’s 21st and two other friends celebrated their 50th birthdays and another was 30,” she said.

A donation of £1,500 each was presented to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES and St Barnabas Hospice at a get together last week at the village pub, The Plough (pictured).

Billingborough Scouts received the remaining £500 for helping out with marshalling, as well as collecting donations on the day.

As all farming families, Lesley said they wanted to help charities that might come to their aid if hurt while at work. (Photo: John Aron).