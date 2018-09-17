Fun day and knitathon for babies

A charitable group from the Sleaford area has held a knitathon and family fun day to help produce more knitted hats and clothing for premature babies born at local hospitals.

The Bonnets and Beanies for Babies Campaign was launched by Linzi Spoor of Ruskington via Facebook and has picked up many more followers wishing to help.

Sleaford�"s New Life Church on Mareham Lane holds a family fun day. Activities included a knitathon, facepainting, dancing, raffle Etc. Casie Gynn and Paige Spoor'''Picture: Sarah Washbourn -www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180909-165832002

On Saturday there was a family fun day and knitathon at the New Life Centre on Mareham Lane, Sleaford, with stalls selling everything from cakes to crafts, bouncy castles, mini golf, games, performances by the Military Wives Choir and the Winchelsea School Choir.

During the day members of the group and others were invited to get busy knitting to produce more packs of clothing for undersized babies which hospital maternity units struggle to source.

Linzi said: “We raised £561.37 in total from the day and had over 200 items donated.

“The Military Wives Choir and Winchelsea School Choir were fantastic and it was kicked off by the mayor who spent a lot of time there chatting to people. We managed to get the bouncy castle and games indoors and got a lot of positive feedback.”