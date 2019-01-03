Fun for the whole family at Lincolnshire Showground

An family-friendly event all about animals, food, farming and the countryside returns to Lincolnshire Showground this Easter.

Tickets are on now on sale for Countryside Lins, which returns for its fifth year on Sunday, April 14.

There will also be farmyard machinery, such as tractors. Picture: KMGS Photography. EMN-190301-140713001

As the Lincolnshire Agriculture Society celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2019, the fun-packed family-friendly day will see a repeat of popular events such as mini tractors and The Sheep Roadshow, as well as brand new attractions and activities due to be announced soon.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “Last year saw a fantastic turn out for the event, welcoming more than 3,400 people to the Showground.

“This year is due to be even bigger and better as we return with a packed timetable in the Countryside Ring.

“With the launch of our brand new Sports Zone, we now have eight different areas for visitors to explore, with our child-friendly hands-on activities designed to inspire and educate children about the importance of our countryside, agriculture and food production.”

Some excited youngsters at a previous Countryside Lincs event. Picture: KMGS Photography. EMN-190301-140723001

Back by popular demand, families will have the chance to meet a huge range of animals, including farmyard favourites and birds of prey, as well as Aldabra giant tortoises.

Visitors will also be able to try a range of local foods and turn their hand to a range of activities from arts and crafts to archery.

Rosie added: “With all our activities free to take part in once you have your ticket, lots of food samples to try and the option to bring along a packed lunch to enjoy (hopefully in the sunshine), there is plenty to do on the day without worrying about mounting costs.

“Countryside Lincs is an all-weather event too, so come rain or shine, we look forward to welcoming more families to the show for the perfect Easter holiday day out.”

Advanced tickets are now on sale for the event, packed with a huge variety of indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family to make, bake and explore, making it the perfect Easter holiday family day out.

Advanced tickets are priced at just £18 for a family of four, £7 for adults, £4 for children and free for under 5s.

• For more information and to purchase advance tickets, click here