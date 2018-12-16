Fundraising cycle ride called off after hit and run injury

Two Sleaford dads who intended to cycle 130 miles in a day to raise money for an all-weather playground surface have opted to find alternative methods of fundraising after a hit and run incident put one of them out of action.

Kevin Skeith, the chairman of the PTA at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School in Sleaford and his treasurer, Nick Spolton, aimed to cycle to all six schools in the St Gilbert of Sempringham Academy.

This was to involve cycling to Oakham, Stamford, back to Sleaford, up to Lincoln and back on September 21, with sponsorship money going towards buying all-weather surfacing for a new, £10,000 trim trail that the school recently had fitted, so that it can be used all year.

They hoped the cycle ride would raise £2,000 towards the £7,000 needed, but shortly before the ride was to take place, Kevin was away in Yorkshire on holiday with family, but still getting up early to do a 70-mile ride to keep up with the training.

He said: “I was cycling on a lane through Dalby Forest, going uphill. A white van was coming down towards me when he hit his horn. I saw a car bonnet alongside meand then it hit the handles of my racing bike, spinning me round and flinging me in the air.”

The car disappeared round a corner before he could get up to look and police drew a blank trying to trace it. He fractured his arm in the fall and had to be taken to hospital by his wife, leading to eight weeks off work as a self-employed flooring fitter.

Disappointed Kevin said: “The cycle ride was supposed to take place during the six weeks I was in a plaster cast. We discussed postponing but decided I could not take more time off to train again to get back up to fitness and I had to put my job and family first.

“It is a shame, but instead, we have come up with other ways for the PTA to raise the funds with a bingo night and disco.”