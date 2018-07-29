Fur and feather beer tasting and cycling hill climb at Heydour’s traditional summer fete

There was lots to entertain visitors to Heydour Parish Summer Fete.

Held on the Millennium Green at Aisby on Sunday, funds raised were shared between The Village Hall, The Millennium Green Trust and St Michael and All Angels Church.

Heydour Parish summer Fete. L-R Clare Richardson, Sue Harris, Lea Crompton. EMN-180723-103617001

The surrounding community came together for activities as diverse as the ‘Fur and Feather’ themed beer tasting festival. For those willing to brave the heat, there was the Heydour Hill Climb, in which cyclists rode against the clock from Goose Barn to the village hall car park in three sessions during the afternoon. Times were posted on the ‘Low Gear Leaderboard’.

There was a fun dog show with prizes for the likes of the the waggiest tail, and doggie musical sit.

There was live music, a Hurricane flypast and lots of stalls and traditional games.

Heydour Parish summer Fete. Jason Taylor of Oasby, hill climb trial. EMN-180723-103645001

Heydour Parish summer Fete. EMN-180723-103700001

Heydour Parish summer Fete. Sheena Berridge with her dog Milo. Winner of Modt Like Owner. EMN-180723-103718001