Further update: Missing man found

Police have found Peter Warren safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with locating Peter.

Original story:

Lincolnshire Police have said their concerns ‘continue to grow’ over a 70-year-old man who is still missing.

Peter Warren, 70, was last seen in the Calder Road area of Lincoln.

A police spokesman added: “Please can members of the public in the south of Lincoln and Market Rasen areas check their gardens, outbuildings, sheds, and any adjoining/common land. Also, please can dog walkers/commuters be vigilant around less accessible areas.”

This afternoon, the police released an updated statement: “Our concerns for Peter continue to grow.

“Our last confirmed sighting was in the area of Newark Road, Brant Road and Doddington Road yesterday between noon and 1pm.

“We would like to appeal to any one in these area who saw someone matching his description to call on 101.

“Peter is described as white, 5’7” with short hair, moustache and glasses. He is believed to be wearing jeans.

“Indications are that Peter is on foot. It is possible that Peter has hitchhiked, or got a lift from someone, and could have headed in the direction of Newark on the A46, but equally he could still be in the Lincoln area. Please be vigilant and report any possible sightings.

“Thank you to the media, our partners and the public for your continued support.”

• If you have seen Peter or know his whereabouts, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 257 of May 15.