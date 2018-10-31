GALLERY: A Lincolnshire vets held a Halloween pet costume competition - and the results are hilarious

Creepy canines, frightening felines and terrifying tortoises are just some of the pets donning fancy dress costumes this Halloween.

South Lincs Vet Group, which has three practices in the south of the county, are holding the fun photo competition via their Facebook page.

The cute and comical entries have included a poodle dressed as Frankenstein, a goat dressed as a spider and a tortoise dressed as a witch.

A spokesman for the practice said they were very impressed’ with the entries this year, adding: “It’s clear people have gone to such a lot of effort, it’s going to be really hard to judge a winner as the standard is so high.”

The winner is set to be revealed later today - and will win a pet prize.

The practice also plans to hold a festive-themed Christmas costume contest later this year.

To find out who wins, or to see all of the entries, visit the vet group’s Facebook page.