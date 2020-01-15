Get advice and switch in Big Energy Week

During these dark cold, midwinter days everyone wants to put their heating on and switch lights on for longer but that can mean a lot of worry about energy bills.

That is why Citizens Advice in Sleaford, Boston and North Hykeham will be helping local residents to save money on their energy bills this month as part of Big Energy Saving Week being held from Monday, January 20 to Sunday, January 26.

Local Citizens Advice staff and volunteers will be running sessions to help people cut their energy bills and make their homes more energy efficient.

They can tell you whether a cheaper tariff is available or whether you can save money by switching supplier.

They can check whether you are available for a discount or grant and explain how to make your home more energy efficient.

They will talk to you about smart meters and some quick and easy ways of saving money within the home.

Kingsley Taylor, chief executive of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, said: “There are many reasons why people may be paying too much for their energy. But this week is a great chance for people to get a bit of extra advice and support on how they can save money on their bills. If you’re struggling to pay your energy bills or are worried you’re not getting the best deal or just need some advice, our energy champions are on hand to help.”

On Monday they will be running a presentation about the week on their Facebook page.

On Tuesday, January 21 people can drop into the Sleaford office, in Money’s Yard, between 9.30am – 12.30pm. There are further events in Boston and North Hykeham.

* Community Lincs/YMCA will also be helping people reduce their energy bills and save money as part of Big Energy Saving Week.

Local staff will be running sessions to help people take control of their energy usage, reduce their household bills and make sure they’re getting the best deal.

The team will be at Tesco in Sleaford on Monday January 20, from 10am-1pm, then Sleaford Library on Friday January 24, from 10am-2pm. They will be in Skegness on Tuesday January 21 and Lincoln on Friday January 24.

As Big Energy Saving Week 2020 kicks off, new research has revealed a significant gap in consumer understanding about managing their household energy use and the simple steps people can take to reduce their carbon footprint.

The survey, conducted by Citizens Advice and the Energy Saving Trust, shows that over a third (36 per cent) of British households have not made changes to their energy usage at home in recent years. That is 9.7 million households that experts say need more help and encouragement with ways to save money and reduce their household emissions.

To support people make those changes Citizens Advice, Energy Saving Trust and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are launching an expert-approved list of ‘20 ways to save’ this Big Energy Saving Week 2020. The organisations are urging people to take a look and see how small changes can make a big difference.

These include four changes which together could potentially save households £100 per year and help cut carbon emissions:

1. Turning your thermostat down by one degree

2. Changing all your lightbulbs to LEDs

3. Turning appliances off rather than keeping them on standby

4. Only using the right amount of water in your kettle

Janet Clark from Community Lincs said: “Big Energy Saving Week aims to put money in your pocket and help the planet.

“We have has lots of information and advice on how to save energy and cut household bills. This could range from everyday actions, such as reducing how much water you put in the kettle, to bigger projects like insulating your home.

“Our advisors will also be able to help with your all your queries about saving energy and money, including switching to a cheaper energy tariff, or accessing extra grants and benefits.”