Golf day helps blood bikes

Sleaford Lionesses have presented the proceeds of their annual golf day, held at Sleaford Golf Club in June, to three chosen charities. The club has donated £1,100 each to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service, British Heart Foundation and Tiny Tickers.

Past president Jackie Creedon presented the money to Adrian ‘Smiler’ Hutson and Charles Douse from LEBBS.

Mr Hutson said: “We are all volunteers and this money is about four months of fuel for the whole of the county.”

They have five vehicles on duty every week and a sixth restocks the air ambulance nightly.