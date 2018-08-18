Grade II-listed village pub to go under hammer

A Grade II listed village pub is to go under the hammer at auction - with a group of locals still determinded to turn it into a community hub.

The 300 year-old Royal Oak, in Brookside, Scopwick, is set to go to auction next month with a guide price of £230,000.

The interior of the pub.

As reported by the Standard earlier this year, a group of residents known as Friends of Scopwick Royal Oak (FOSRO) is hoping to save the pub from closure and enable it to be run as a community asset.

The group is now hoping it doesn’t sell - with concerns it could go to a developer and be turned into homes.

Speaking about the auction, FOSRO secretary John Woodward said: “We are following the auction to see what happens, but we are quite positive about it. If it sells as a pub that would be fine, if not we would take action as needed.”

He added that any plans to change the use of the building would be strongly opposed.

Speaking about the property, Nick Trow, commercial auction valuer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “The premises would suit continued use as a public house but may also suit conversion to a residential dwelling, subject to planning permission.

“It is a sad fact that many pubs around the shire counties are closing but our Nottingham auction gives someone the chance to breathe new life into this fine building, while respecting its Grade II listed status.”

He added: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Grade II listed public house located approximately 10 miles south of Lincoln in a quiet, rural area. As well as the ground floor area comprising of bar servery with lounge, snug and catering kitchen, the property also has extensive owner’s accommodation above.”

The pub boasts three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom. It also has an enclosed car park to the rear, and further parking at the front.

The auction takes place on Tuesday, September 4, at Nottingham Racecourse.