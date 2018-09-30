Grant donations help vilage hall refurbishments

Work to improve the facilities of a village hall is bearing fruit with the help of donations from two organisations.

Wilsford Village Hall Committee has received £250 from the Wilpeg Trust scheme and another £250 from the Isaac Newton Lodge of the Oddfellows friendship group of Grantham towards buying a new table tennis table and replacing the upper windows in the hall.

Village hall chairman Bex Mezzo explained they drew up a list of priorities for improvements, such as replacing the heating and toilets, after consultation with villagers. Some work has been done, including replacing ground floor windows and heating the smaller meeting room.

The Wilpeg Trust of Ancaster has helped fund the table tennis table which will be used by a new youth club. The Oddfellows will help pay for the windows.

“To have people donating to us is fabulous,” Miss Mezzo said.