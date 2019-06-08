Grants of up to £2,500 available for Sleaford area heritage homes and buildings

Residential and commercial properties in the area in need of external restoration or repair could benefit from heritage grant funding by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC).

The council’s Protect/Invest in our Built and Natural Heritage Working Group have secured funding to the value of £25,000 after recent Conservation Area Appraisals identified an increase in the use of non-traditional construction materials and small scale, incremental changes which are harming local character.

Andrew McDonough, economy and place director said: “Over time we have seen a reduction in how many of our district’s heritage assets are being restored resulting in some of our valued historic buildings falling into a spiral of decline through a lack of available funding to maintain them appropriately, and where the particular specialist building craft skills are being lost. This poses a significant threat to the character of our historic built environment.

We want to help change this, and support property owners in bringing forward restorative works, which will have a significant and lasting impact within our communities.”

Grant assistance between £1,000 and £2,500 is available for external repairs using traditional materials, and for the reinstatement of traditional features. Works eligible for grant assistance include:

·Repair or restoration of original windows & doors

·Reinstatement of traditional windows & doors

·Brickwork repairs and repointing

·Reinstatement of traditional roof coverings and rainwater goods

·Chimney repairs or rebuilding works

·Stonework repairs

·Timber frame repairs

·Reinstatement of missing architectural features (subject to evidence)

·Repair/reinstatement of traditional boundary walls, railings and steps

For more information, or to apply for the funding contact Gareth Hughes (Conservation Officer) 01529 414155 or email Gareth_Hughes@n-kesteven.gov.uk

Alternatively visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk