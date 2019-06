Great Hale Church hosted a Wildlife Festival on Saturday and Sunday as part of its Patronal Festival of St John the Baptist.

The event was aimed at bringing the community together to raise more towards floor renovation work and helping everyone understand the importance of caring for the environment and conservation.

Great Hale Wildlife Festival. L-R Margaret Bothamley and Sue Jones looking at Helpringham school display.

Church warden Elaine Huckle said events went on inside and outside the church, with wildlife groups, children’s art competition, a barbecue, a concert and thanksgiving.