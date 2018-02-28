Gritters gear up for evening runs across county

Lincolnshire’s gritters will continue their battle against the snow and ice into the evening.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager for the county council, said: “It continues to be a challenging situation in the top half of Lincolnshire, with around four inches of snow having now fallen north of Sleaford and Boston.

“Because of that, our focus in that part of the county will remain on ploughing and salting the A roads.

“In the south and west, things are a little better and our gritters will be out on their usual routes at 6pm.

“However, temperatures are forecast to fall to -6 tonight, so ice will be an issue.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation around the clock, and our gritters will be on-call 24/7.”

He said they will be taking a flexible approach to carry out further gritting in any areas that are badly hit.

“If you do venture out, please take care - even treated routes can be hazardous in these conditions,” he added.

“Be sure to check the latest updates and make any necessary preparations before setting off.”

For further information on the council’s gritting operations, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather .