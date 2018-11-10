Group celebrates birthday with donation

Members of Sleaford’s Rainbow Stars support group for families with children on the autistic spectrum or with other additional needs have celebrated their organisation’s fourth anniversary.

They held a party at Darmon’s Funhouse, where they regularly meet.

The group was also presented with £289 raised by the Rainbow Run at the family funfest held over the summer in aid of Rainbow Stars at the rugby club. Anna and Hayden Skeith (pictured left) presented the cheque to committee members Jane Peck, Tara Ward Jones and Kath Thompson.