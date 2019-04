Members the community group Sleaford Be Litter Free have worked to clear Southfields of rubbish.

Organised by Southfield resident Lisa, (pictured second, left), the group used litter pickers from the town council.

Mel Stanley from the group said: “The children were very enthusiastic and did a fabulous job.”

Ancaster Co-op staff sent the children a box of treats (pictured) to say ‘thanks’.