A group of volunteers have planted more 250 more saplings at a Sleaford nature spot.

The ensemble carried out the green-spirited work at Mareham Pastures, in Mareham Lane.

They comprised supporters, volunteers, and members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

This time last year, the same volunteer group planted 250 saplings at the site; the year before the tally was more than 300. The 2020 group are pictured during a well-earned coffee break.