Groups can apply for up to £5k

Groups supporting young people in the Sleaford area to get into volunteering are being encouraged to apply for a grant of up to £5,000.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation is offering grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 as part of its #iwill fund. But the closing date for applications is fast approaching - on October 1.

The aim of the fund is to support activities that help young people (aged 10-20, or up to 25 for those with a disability) take part in rewarding local social action projects that are fun, where they make new friends or try new things and that might also have a positive impact on the wider community.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Community Foundation said: “Projects that incentivise young people will be considered (reward trips/vouchers etc). Applicants don’t necessarily need to be youth groups, locally constituted groups who want to engage with young people in a meaningful way can apply. However, the fund will not cover running costs for existing activity or large capital costs.”

Applicants will be notified within 4-6 weeks of the closing date and the fund is open to registered charities, constituted community groups and other charitable organisations, but statutory organisations aren’t eligible to apply.

For more details, or for an application form, contact Sue Fortune, grants director at the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, by calling 01529 305825 or email sue.lincoln shire@btconnect.com