Gym staff cover over 600km in cycle marathon

Two members of the team at a Sleaford gym took part in a 24-hour static cycle marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The challenge started at 9am on Friday, and started with Chris Clark and assistant manager Shaun Fisher leading a Sufferfest cycling class at the Better Gym on East Road, which led to them securing special usage of the program for the 24-hour period.

In hindsight Shaun said they may have put a bit too much effort into this class, as the following four hours were a real struggle.

Once they had recovered a little bit (they were allowed toilet breaks), they opted to pace themselves until the second class of the day when their competitive instinct took over again.

Despite legs starting to cramp and saddles becoming increasingly uncomfortable, the pair were cheered on by members through the night shift. They powered on through the final hour, almost covering the width of England - about 634km.

Shaun thanked everyone for their support as there were always at least three people there supporting them and supplying food, and they raised £481.65 for charity.