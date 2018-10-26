Hair Salon raises charity cash with Alice in Wonderland themed fundraiser

Staff at a hair salon in Ruskington were left smiling like Cheshire cats when an Alice in Wonderland themed fundraiser they held raised £250.

Lox Hair Specialists celebrated its fifth anniversary in style at the weekend with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party - to raise the cash for two charities.

Staff dressed as characters from the Lewis Carroll classic on the day - including Alice, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter.

The money raised has now been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Stroke Association.

“It was a really good day,” said salon owner Emma Eaton. “We chose to support these two charities as they are causes close to our hearts.

“We’ve sadly lost a few of our clients through cancer this year - and others have been affected by stokes too -so we felt it was really important we did our bit to help.”

Other businesses in the village supported their efforts on the day, with Icing On Cake providing cakes and Poppy’s Place making the sandwiches.

A raffle was also held with prizes donated by local businesses - including vouchers for meals out, cake, photo frames and a gym pass.

Emma dded: “The support we had from other businesses was amazing - and great to see how the community really rallied around to help our fundraising effort.”