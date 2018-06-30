Hare and Beauty Ball raises over £3,600 for MS Society and chemotherapy units

There were hundreds of guests at a debut charity ball organised by a Ruskington hair and beauty salon.

The Hare and Beauty Ball at the Finch Hatton Arms in Ewerby was organised by Sophie Hare, runs the salon of the same name in Ruskington High Street.

Sophie said: “It went really well. We raised just over £3,600 to go to the MS Society and Hope for Tomorrow which provides mobile chemotherapy units.

“We will definitely do another one on the basis of this success but I am not sure when yet.

“We also announced our new, bigger premises which will be opening in September four doors along on the High Street from our current salon.”

Pictured at the ball are, from left - Brooke Sorrell, Sophie Parslow, Libby Edwards, Sophie Hare - organiser and Amy Taylor.