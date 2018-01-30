Harry Potter day at town library

A Harry Potter day is being held at Sleaford Library on Saturday, February 3, 10am-12pm.

There will be stories, birds of prey, crafts and a family quiz.

Visitors can also take a peek inside ‘Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs’.

More details on 01522 782010.

You can also celebrate Chinese New Year at the library on February 16 from 2-3.30pm.

There will be stories and crafting activities. Make your own dragon, lantern and fan, try a fortune cookie and learn about Chinese symbols.

Tickets are £1. Contact the library to book your child in on the number above.