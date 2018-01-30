Harry Potter day at town library

A Harry Potter day is being held at Sleaford Library on Saturday, February 3, 10am-12pm.
There will be stories, birds of prey, crafts and a family quiz.
Visitors can also take a peek inside ‘Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs’.
More details on 01522 782010.
You can also celebrate Chinese New Year at the library on February 16 from 2-3.30pm.
There will be stories and crafting activities. Make your own dragon, lantern and fan, try a fortune cookie and learn about Chinese symbols.
Tickets are £1. Contact the library to book your child in on the number above.