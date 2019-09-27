Harvest weekend at Heckington’s eight sail windmill

Discover more about our food and farming story at Heckington Windmill’s Harvest Home Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

A combination of traditional technology, real food and Lincolnshire farm animals has been laid on for everyone to enjoy.

There will be working vintage machinery including the mill’s very own steam engine Maud in action. The county’s unique farm animals are showcased too – meet some real Lincoln Longwool sheep and Buff Lincoln chickens.

Enjoy a tour of the unique eight-sail windmill with expert guides and complete your visit by experiencing the end product in the Millers House tea rooms. Or why not follow the “malt trail” into the Eight Sail Brewery.

The event is open 11am-4pm. Admission £1 for adults, accompanied under 16’s free. Entry to the windmill is reduced to £4 for adults, accompanied under 18’s free.